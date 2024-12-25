Kuwait 9Th Relief Planeload Arrives In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's ninth relief aid plane arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday with 40 tons of humanitarian aid involving foodstuff, as part of Kuwaiti efforts aiming at alleviating suffering of Lebanese people caused by continuous Israeli aggressions.

Representative of Kuwait's Embassy in Beirut, First Secretary Abdullah Al-Dyein expressed to KUNA his appreciation to all entities that facilitated the arrival of aid in Lebanese people, saying that this is an implementation of the leadership's directives.

As for Representative of Lebanese Higher Relief Commission Ahmad Ibrahim, he reiterated his thanks for Kuwaiti leadership and people for their continuous support and rapid response. (end)

