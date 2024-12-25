Souq Mutrah .. Oldest Market In Oman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Overlooking the Sea of Oman, Souq Mutrah is one of the oldest markets in the Sultanate of Oman, dating back about two hundred years.

The is a destination for tourists and citizens alike, as it creates an atmosphere of old times through the variety of its exhibits, whether handicrafts such as silver, daggers, traditional fabrics, and different spices, in addition to the famous Omani Halwa (sweet).

Souq Mutrah is considered a model of the old eastern markets, as it is characterized by narrow, winding, wooden-roofed passageways. (end)

nfo











MENAFN25122024000071011013ID1109029406