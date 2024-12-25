Souq Mutrah .. Oldest Market In Oman
Photo feature by Nasser Al-Ajmi
MUSCAT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Overlooking the Sea of Oman, Souq Mutrah is one of the oldest markets in the Sultanate of Oman, dating back about two hundred years.
The market is a destination for tourists and citizens alike, as it creates an atmosphere of old times through the variety of its exhibits, whether handicrafts such as silver, daggers, traditional fabrics, and different spices, in addition to the famous Omani Halwa (sweet).
Souq Mutrah is considered a model of the old eastern markets, as it is characterized by narrow, winding, wooden-roofed passageways. (end)
