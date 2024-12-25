Russian Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine Kills 1, Inures 15

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 15 others. The attack, which occurred on Christmas Eve, was condemned by Ukrainian authorities.

According to officials, four of the are in critical condition, and medical teams are working urgently to provide treatment.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, expressed outrage at the attack. He stated on his social platform,“While the rest of the world celebrates Christmas, Ukrainians continue to suffer from Russia's relentless assaults.”

Russia claims that it does not deliberately target civilians, a statement that Ukrainian officials have repeatedly challenged in the wake of such incidents.

The attack highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, intensifying the humanitarian crisis and impacting civilians during a time of global festivities.

The international community must take immediate action to address these atrocities. Stronger measures are necessary to ensure civilian safety and hold perpetrators accountable for violating international laws.

Efforts should be directed toward diplomatic solutions to bring an end to the conflict. Only through meaningful dialogue and global mediation can the cycle of violence in Ukraine be broken.

