Satellite Images Show Aftermath Of Drone Strike On Russia's Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest satellite images have revealed the consequences of the recent attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Region on December 19. At least one fuel tank was destroyed.
This was reported by radio Liberty , Ukrinform saw.
"New satellite images show that at least one fuel tank burned down at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov region as a result of a drone strike five days ago," the report said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of December 19, Ukraine's Naval Forces and the Security Service, in cooperation with other elements of the Defense Forces, targeted the infrastructure and production facilities at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region. A fire broke out at the refinery as a result of a drone strike.
