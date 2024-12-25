UN Approves New Convention Against Cybercrime

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The UN General Assembly has approved the against Cybercrime, through enhancing international cooperation, providing technical support and buidling skills, especially in developing countries.

In a statement late Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the agreement allows countries to boost cooperation in sharing evidence and protecting victims, while also protecting human rights on the internet.

He noted that it will support creating a safe cyber environment, calling on the international community to join the convention.

UN member states, NGOs, academic institutions and the private sector had been discussing the convention articles for over five years, before it was finally approved by the UN General Assembly.

The convention will open for signature at a ceremony in Vietnam in 2025. It will enter into force 90 days after being ratified by the 40th signatory. (end)

ast













MENAFN25122024000071011013ID1109028941