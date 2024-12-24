Creative Biomart Enlarged Its Diagnostic Antigen Products To Better Serve The Science Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative BioMart, a biotechnology company serving the science community with a wide range of recombinant proteins, and protein techniques, is pleased to enlarge its diagnostic antigen products to support the evolving needs of the diagnostic and research communities.Diagnostic antigens are made from known microorganisms and parasites and their components or extracts, metabolites, and infected animal tissues to detect corresponding antibodies in serum, such as precipitation reaction antigens. Diagnostic antigens are an important component in the development of diagnostic tests and, as targets for antibodies or other binding molecules, play a key role in disease detection.Recognizing the growing need for diverse and reliable diagnostic tools, Creative BioMart has expanded its catalog to include a wider range of antigens covering a variety of disease markers and pathogen-specific proteins.Upon the update, over 300 hundred of diagnostic antigen products are available at Creative BioMart, from different species, including human, mouse, rat..., and various sources, covering E.coli, Synthetic, Human Metastatic Liver, Human Heart, among others.Some of the featured products include:Recombinant Human CD-31Recombinant Chikungunya Capsid ProteinActive Synthetic Vitamin D Protein, BSA conjugatedBacteriophage MS2Biotinylated Recombinant allergen Phl p 5a for Phleum pratense (Timothy grass pollen)Borrelia Afzelii Antigen...“We offer a number of subcategories like IVD of Hepatitis A Virus , IVD of Hepatitis C Virus, IVD of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 2, IVD of Chikungunya, IVD of Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1, and more to meet different research needs.” said Linna, the chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart.“If you can't find what you need, we can also customize the required protein based on specific needs, e.g. different segments, length, tag, tag location, etc.”Moreover, as the holiday season approaches, Creative BioMart decided to celebrate the new year with exclusive promotions on its wide range of premium products and services. From now on to Jan. 12, 2025, customers can enjoy up to 20% off on selected items, including its best-selling protein products. Customers only need to paste the code HOLI24 in the project description area when making inquiry or purchase.To view the whole list of updated diagnostic antigen products provided by Creative BioMart, please visit .

