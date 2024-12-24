Qatar Gives Humanitarian Priority To Syria Situation -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Qatar's of Foreign Affairs has affirmed the country's humanitarian priority in dealing with the ongoing situation in Syria, and providing whatever needed for continued stability.

During the weekly briefing made on Tuesday, Majed Al-Ansari, Advisor to Qatar's Prime and the ministry's Official Spokesperson, said Qatar's relief air bridge for Syrians is ongoing as long as it is much needed.

He said the fifth aid plane loaded with 33 tons of aid arrived in Beirut on Monday.

He renewed Qatar's call for the necessity of working to lift international sanctions imposed on Syria as soon as possible to allow the entry of different humanitarian aid to the country.

Qatar's position in lifting sanctions imposed on Syria is clear, as the causes represented in the former regime that led to these sanctions are no longer present, he said.

Within the framework of the Qatari delegation's visit, led by Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Dr. Mohammad Al-Khulaifi, to Damascus discussed the needs and how to meet them directly, he noted.

Qatar has spared no efforts in offering required support to the brotherly Syrians, he said, noting that it is early to speak about investments in Syria right now.

He, however, said providing what is needed to Syria mainly energy, humanitarian and infrastructure fields, is a top priority.

On the Israeli occupation practices regarding expanding settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, Al-Ansari said the Foreign Ministry expressed Qatar's strong condemnation of this move.

The Ministry stressed the need for the international community to press the Israeli occupation to stop attacks on Syria's territories and be committed to international legitimacy resolutions, he noted.

On ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip, Al-Ansari said they are still ongoing in Doha, in addition to others in Cairo in this regard.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis is deteriorating, and Qatar renewed its call for all parties to deal seriously with the US, Qatari and Egyptian mediation efforts, he elaborated.

Qatar welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution on referring the ban of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) activities to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Meanwhile, he emphasized that the Qatari-Iranian ties are firm as the two sides are working together in some gas projects in the region.

He also said Qatar's ties with Russia are ongoing and "positive", referring to its country's involvement in mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

On Lebanon, Al-Ansari pointed to Minister Al-Khulaifi's meetings with the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Gen. Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najiib Mikati.

The meetings reviewed cooperative ties between the two countries, and means of boosting them, he pointed out.

Al-Ansari stressed the utmost importance of Lebanese army's role in bolstering security and stability, and maintaining territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. (end)

