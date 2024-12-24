Netanyahu Extends Gratitude To Christians Amid Israel’S Multi-Front Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prime thanked Christians worldwide for their unwavering support as Israel faces challenges on multiple fronts.



In a Christmas Eve message, Netanyahu addressed the Christian community from the Holy Land. He acknowledged their steadfast backing as Israel defends itself against what he termed "barbarism."



The Prime Minister's message comes at a time of heightened tension in the region. Israel currently engages in conflicts on seven different fronts.



Netanyahu emphasized the unity of the Israeli people in defending their nation against existential threats. He stressed Israel 's commitment to peace with those who seek it.



Netanyahu's words highlight the complex relationship between Israel and its Christian supporters. Christians make up a small but significant portion of Israel's population.







Recent data shows about 187,900 Christians live in Israel, comprising 1.9% of the total population. This number represents a 1.3% growth from the previous year.



The majority of Christians in Israel are Arab Christians. They constitute 75.3% of the Christian population and 6.9% of the total Arab population in Israel.

Challenges Faced by Christian Communities

These demographics underscore the diverse religious landscape of the country. Christian communities in Israel face unique challenges as minorities within a Jewish-majority state.



Christmas celebrations in the Holy Land, particularly in Bethlehem, reflect the ongoing conflicts. Bethlehem, revered as Jesus' birthplace, experiences a somber Christmas for the second consecutive year.



The city's economy, heavily reliant on tourism, suffers greatly. Unemployment rates in Bethlehem approach 50%, according to Mayor Anton Salman. The situation extends beyond Bethlehem, affecting Christians across the Middle East.



In Syria, Christians face uncertainty under new leadership. Lebanon sees some Christian areas in Beirut decorated despite recent conflicts. Gaza 's small Christian community endures particularly difficult circumstances.



Security measures intensify across the region during the holiday season. Palestinian security forces deploy around the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.



Many churches receive heavy guarding, and community gatherings shrink due to safety concerns. These measures reflect the ongoing tensions and security challenges in the area.



The Christian exodus from the region continues due to instability and conflicts. In Bethlehem alone, about 470 Christian families left the greater area in the past year.



Many Christians contemplate emigration, citing the unstable political situation and continuous wars as primary reasons. Despite these challenges, some Christians maintain hope for peace.



Religious ceremonies and prayers continue, including the midnight mass at the Church of Nativity. The resilience of the Christian community in the face of adversity stands out as a testament to their faith and determination.



In addition, Netanyahu's message highlights the complex interplay of religion, politics, and security in this historically significant region.



The current situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories further underscores these challenges. As Christmas passes, the challenges faced by Christians in the Holy Land remain at the forefront of international concern.

