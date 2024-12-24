SOS Limited Announces Filing Of The 2023 Annual Report On Form 20-F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QINGDAO, China, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS) today announced that on May 15, 2024, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the“Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. SOS may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about SOS' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and SOS does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About SOS Limited

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider. SOS is also engaged in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations, which currently include cryptocurrency mining and may expand into cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future. Since April 2021, we launched commodity trading via our subsidiary SOS International Trading Co. Ltd and Weigou International Trading Co Ltd. Major trading commodity includes mineral resin, soybean, wheat, sesame, liquid sulfur, petrol coke and latex etc. For more information, please visit: .

