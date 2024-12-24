South Africa Calls On All Parties To Commit To An Urgent Dialogue In Mozambique

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Following the proclamation final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, South Africa has noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement. South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.

Furthermore, South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique in any manner to facilitate this dialogue.

The South African Government will continue working with SADC and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the current impasse. South Africa calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm.

