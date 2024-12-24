Brazil’S Agibank Valued At $1.5 Billion After Lumina Capital’S $64 Million Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Agibank, a Brazilian fintech company, has secured a R$ 400 million ($ 64 million) from Lumina Capital Management.



The investment values Agibank at R$ 9.3 billion ($ 1.5 billion), positioning it as a major player in the Brazilian sector. Daniel Goldberg, founder of Lumina Capital, spearheaded this strategic move.



Goldberg brings a wealth of experience to the table. He served as Brazil's Secretary of Economic Law from 2003 to 2006. In 2022, he founded Lumina Capital, which now manages approximately R$ 7.32 billion ($ 1.2 billion) in assets.



Goldberg's investment strategy often involves unconventional choices that yield significant returns. Agibank's financial performance has impressed investors. The company achieved a 46.5% return on equity in the third quarter of 2024.



Projections indicate Agibank will close the year with R$ 8 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in revenue and R$ 30 billion ($ 4.84 billion) in assets. The company aims to expand its credit portfolio to R$ 100 billion ($ 16 billion) by 2030.







The fintech operates a unique hybrid model. It combines a full digital bank with over 1,000 smart hubs. These physical stores provide assistance to customers navigating digital accounts.



This approach caters to an estimated 100 million Brazilians with limited internet access. Agibank's strong cash generation and high profitability set it apart from competitors.

Agibank's Self-Sufficiency and Strategic Growth

Unlike many in the sector, Agibank can finance its own growth without relying heavily on external capital. This self-sufficiency has attracted investors seeking stable, high-performing assets.



The investment from Lumina Capital marks a new chapter for Agibank . It provides the resources needed to fuel the company's ambitious growth plans.



Goldberg will join Agibank's board of directors, bringing his expertise to guide the company's strategic decisions. This development signals a shift in the Brazilian fintech landscape.



Agibank's success demonstrates the potential for innovative financial services in underserved markets. The company's growth trajectory challenges traditional banking models and highlights the importance of adaptable, customer-centric approaches.



Agibank's rise reflects broader trends in Brazil's financial sector. The country's large unbanked population presents significant opportunities for fintech companies.



In short, Agibank's model combining digital services with physical presence, addresses the unique needs of this market segment.

