Himachal CM Warns State Officials Against Industry Harassment

Shimla, Dec 24 (KNN) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a strong message against industrial harassment, promising strict action against those who attempt to intimidate or disrupt business operations in Himachal Pradesh.



The statement came during a meeting with the state's Industrialists Association delegation, where he reaffirmed his government's commitment to fostering a favorable business environment.

During the discussion, Sukhu highlighted the state's ambitious goal of becoming a Green State by March 31, 2026.



He encouraged industrialists to direct their investments toward sustainable sectors, specifically mentioning IT, food processing, tourism, and hydropower energy as key areas of focus.



The Chief Minister emphasised that this alignment with green initiatives is crucial for the state's economic development strategy.

Addressing environmental concerns, Sukhu identified climate change as a critical challenge facing the region. He detailed several government initiatives already underway, including the promotion of electric vehicles and the establishment of a one-megawatt Green Hydrogen plant in Nalagarh, Solan district.



These projects demonstrate the state's practical commitment to environmental sustainability while fostering industrial growth.

The meeting, which was also attended by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and representatives from the Industrialists Association, served as a platform for industry leaders to present their various demands and concerns directly to the state leadership.

(KNN Bureau)