Qatar Gears Up For Event-Packed Start To 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will kick off 2025 with a packed calendar of events, from desert escapes and shopping festivals to kite displays and a major marathon, promising a diverse range of attractions for both local and international visitors.

The ongoing Ras Abrouq events, which began on December 18 and running until January 18, 2025, marked the start of these festivities. Situated at the northern tip of the Zekreet Peninsula, Ras Abrouq borders the Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, a Unesco World Heritage site.

This exclusive desert experience invites guests to explore the City and Desert Escape near the Our Habitas Ras Abrouq Resort. Attendees can immerse themselves in wellness activities, gourmet dining, live music, and cultural performances.

According to Visit Qatar, the month-long event also features children's workshops hosted by Al-Hosh Gallery, ensuring a blend of engaging experiences for all ages.

The highly-anticipated Shop Qatar 2025 will take place from January 1 to February 1. Dubbed as the nation's largest shopping festival, this month-long extravaganza will offer a variety of attractions, including live shows, family-friendly entertainment, interactive activations, and promotional offers. Shoppers will also have the chance to win prizes through raffle draws, with rewards ranging from cash to brand-new vehicles.

The preservation of Qatari heritage will take centre stage at the 16th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025), also scheduled for January 1 to February 1 at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine Area.

This annual event, organised by the Al Gannas Qatari Society, attracts a large audience of locals, expatriates, and international tourists eager to witness the various championships and competitions that showcase falconry, a deeply rooted tradition in Qatar and the wider GCC region.

Adding a splash of colour to Doha's skyline, the Qatar Kite Festival is set to return to Old Doha Port from January 16 to 18, 2025. Following its successful debut in February 2024, this three-day festival will feature dozens of kites from around the world, exhibiting a wide array of designs, colours, and sizes. The highlight is set to be a spectacular day-night kite flying display that will captivate spectators.

Meanwhile, runners will lace up their shoes on January 17 for the 13th edition of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo. Anticipating more than 15,000 participants, the event promises to be the largest ever, creating a vibrant atmosphere for both runners and their families. The marathon will start and finish at Hotel Park and will follow a scenic route along Doha's Corniche.

The allure of luxury will be in the spotlight from January 30 to February 5 with the 21st Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. Taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, the exhibition will host more than 500 renowned brands, immersing attendees in the world of high-end design and craftsmanship. With an average of 30,000 visitors from 175 countries, this is a crucial event on the global jewellery and watch calendar.

February will continue with the annual Qatar International Food Festival taking place at Hotel Park from February 12 to 22. This popular food fair will showcase an array of local, regional, and international cuisines. The festival will also include nightly fireworks, live entertainment, and culinary workshops.

Visit Qatar noted that Web Summit Qatar will return to DECC from February 23 to 26. This Middle Eastern edition of the world's largest technology conference will bring thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to Doha, creating opportunities for collaboration and the development of cutting-edge technologies.

MENAFN24122024000067011011ID1109027833