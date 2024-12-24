SEIU Local 2: YVR Janitors’ Union Reaches Tentative Agreement With Employer, Today’S Actions Cancelled

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A tentative agreement between SEIU Local 2, the union representing the striking janitors at Vancouver's International Airport, and their employer, Alpine Building Maintenance, has been reached.

The escalated job actions planned for Tuesday December 24 at YVR have been cancelled.

Arrangements are being made for the workers to vote on the tentative agreement. If the agreement is ratified by the union members, the strike will be over.

The 233 janitors have been without a contract since the end of September. They clean nearly the entire airport including the terminals, bathrooms, hallways, exterior, YVR operations, before and beyond security checkpoints.

No details of the tentative agreement will be made available until after it is presented to SEIU Local 2 membership, and the janitors vote on it. More information to come.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.

