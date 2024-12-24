Assam CM Holds Review Meeting On Road Safety

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a with District Commissioners, Superintendents, and officials from the and Excise Departments, focusing on reviewing road accidents in the state, enforcing road safety regulations, and assessing measures taken by the Transport and Police Departments to mitigate such incidents.

During the meeting, the Transport and Police Departments provided insights into the causes of road accidents across different districts, including incidents involving driving under the influence of alcohol, in Guwahati.

The CM emphasised that stringent actions be taken statewide by January 15 to prevent driving after consuming alcohol, particularly after 10 p.m.

He also instructed the concerned departments to ensure adequate lighting at foot over-bridges and flyovers.

The meeting also addressed the issue of accidents on rural roads.

He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the installation of speed breakers at locations such as schools, hospitals, and police stations.

CM Sarma mandated the construction of two speed breakers within every kilometre of rural roads, emphasising that their placement and design should be determined in consultation with the local villagers.

He also urged the Chief Secretary to ensure the publication of a Standard Operating Procedure for this initiative and highlighted the importance of incorporating streetlights, speed breakers, and signboards into road construction projects.

CM Sarma issued special instructions to the Police Superintendents of border districts regarding the entry of vehicles.

He stressed the need for roadside eateries (dhabas) along national highways to provide proper parking facilities and prohibited the parking of trucks in front of these establishments.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that district commissioners and police superintendents enforce these guidelines.

In an effort to enhance public awareness of road safety regulations issued by the government, CM Sarma instructed the relevant authorities to broadcast this information through digital platforms in multiple languages.

He also urged preventive measures to stop vehicles from departing for picnic spots before dawn and mandated authorities to take action against drivers under the influence of alcohol.

The CM emphasised the importance of adequate police surveillance at picnic spots and maintaining cleanliness at these locations.

He also called for the involvement of district commissioners to ensure that warning signs are installed in hazardous areas and that human resources are properly managed.

It was also made mandatory for district commissioners to display road safety videos at government meetings, with instructions to the Chief Secretary to gather information on which districts have not implemented this directive and take corrective action in the present year.