Webook Introduces Game-Changing Subscriptions

webook, the game-changing super app redefining ticketing and digital engagement, has launched an exciting subscription model designed to transform how users enjoy events. With five tailored plans- Fun, Riyadh Season, Gold, Diamond, and Black -webook ensures a seamless, premium service for its diverse audience.



Access Without Limits : Users can tickets without a subscription. However, certain exclusive events and premium features are reserved for subscribers.

Flexible Plans :



Fun Plan : Affordable access with a low 5 SAR withdrawal fee and ticket resale up to 1.5x the original price.



Riyadh Season Plan : Includes an extra ticket per Riyadh Season event and resale up to 2x the original price.



Gold Plan : Early booking (1-hour head start), queue-skipping, two additional tickets per event, and one free stream monthly.



Diamond Plan : Priority access (12 hours early), five extra tickets, and two free streams monthly with zero withdrawal fees. Black Plan : Exclusive VIP access with 48-hour early booking, unlimited streams, and ticket resale up to 10x the original price.

Why Choose a Subscription Plan?



Exclusive Access: Subscribers gain privileges for premium and Riyadh Season events, marked within the app.



Convenience: Features like queue-skipping and early booking simplify the ticketing process. Flexibility: Subscriptions can be upgraded or canceled anytime, with downgrades effective at the end of the billing cycle.

As the official ticketing partner for some of the region's biggest events, webook is setting the stage for a revolution in digital engagement. With its Communities and Chat feature debuting last weekend , the platform is bringing people together in ways never seen before, fostering connections, and redefining event experiences.

Ready to experience premium benefits? Visit webook today and discover the plan that's perfect for you-just in time for Fun Season!

