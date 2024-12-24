Stocks In Play

Date
12/24/2024 10:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/24/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Sendero Resources Corp. : Announced that it has now completed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company previously announced on December 12, 2024. Under the First Tranche of the Offering 815,000 Units were issued at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $97,800. The Company expects to close the balance shortly. Sendero Resources Corp.
shares V are trading unchanged at $0.35.
