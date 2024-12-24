Kuwait's 8Th Air Aid Plane To Lebanon Arrives
12/24/2024 9:06:55 AM
By Ayoub Khadaj
BEIRUT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's eighth air bridge relief plane arrived in Lebanon, Tuesday, carrying aid to alleviate the humanitarian crisis dealt by Israeli Occupation aggression.
Kuwait Embassy's First Secretary Abdullah Al-Dyein told KUNA that the aid will be received by Lebanese Red Cross relief coordinator Youssef Boutros.
The plane is carrying 30 tons of aid, including food and medicine by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to the Lebanese people, Al-Dyein noted. (end)
