Kuwait's 8Th Air Aid Plane To Lebanon Arrives

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoub Khadaj BEIRUT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's eighth air bridge relief plane arrived in Lebanon, Tuesday, carrying aid to alleviate the humanitarian crisis dealt by Israeli aggression. Kuwait Embassy's First Secretary Abdullah Al-Dyein told KUNA that the aid will be received by Lebanese Red Cross relief coordinator Youssef Boutros. The plane is carrying 30 tons of aid, including food and by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to the Lebanese people, Al-Dyein noted. (end) ayb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.