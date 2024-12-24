ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM CELEBRATES A REMARKABLE YEAR OF AWARDS IN 2024

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) 24 December 2024 — Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar’s first full-immersion wellness destination and the largest in the Middle East, is celebrating a successful year with numerous prestigious awards and nominations, including its wins at the Qatar Tourism Awards 2024, where it was named the winner of both the Exceptional Resort Experience and Exceptional Spa Experience titles.

Among other highlights this year, Zulal Wellness Resort was recognised as one of the Top 21 “Best Wellness Experiences” by National Geographic’s Best of the World 2024, and won the Multigenerational Wellness Resort of the Year at the Compare Retreats Luxury Wellness Travel Awards. It was also awarded Best Spa Retreat in the Middle East by The Luxury Spa Edit Awards, and named the Middle East’s Leading Retreat at the World Travel Awards. Additionally, the resort was listed among the Top 10 Best Destination Spas globally in Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Furthermore, Zulal Wellness Resort was recognised as Qatar's Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards 2024, named Wellness Retreat of the Year at the Destination Deluxe Awards 2024, and won the coveted Spa of the Year award at the Ohlala Spa and Wellness Awards 2024.

Zulal Wellness Resort’s culinary excellence was also in the spotlight this year, with its flagship restaurant, Al Sidr, earning the title of World’s Best Wellness Hotel Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards 2024. The restaurant was also recognised with a Green & Clean dining award at the FACT Dining Awards 2024 because of its sustainability efforts and wellness-focused cuisine.

“This year’s recognitions reflects the passion and hard work of our entire team,” said Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort. “At Zulal, we aim to provide a space where guests can reconnect with themselves, their families, and the rich traditions of the region. By embracing Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), prioritising sustainability in everything we do, and offering dedicated family wellness programs, we strive to create meaningful and lasting experiences. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see these efforts recognised on such a global scale.”

Zulal Wellness Resort is also a proud winner of the Wellness Retreat or Resort title at the Luxury Travel Gold List Awards. It remains nominated for significant industry accolades in 2024, including World’s Leading Retreat at the World Travel Awards and major titles at the Good Food Middle East Awards and World Spa & Wellness Awards (UK).





MENAFN24122024004121001208ID1109027480