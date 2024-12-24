Gulf Oil Teams Up with Nayara Energy to Bring Premium Automotive Lubricants and Adblue to 6500+ Fuel Stations Nationwide

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 24, 2024 – Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., a leading and fastest growing player in the lubricant and automotive product space, today announced a strategic partnership with Nayara Energy, India’s largest private fuel retailer and an integrated downstream company with a strong presence across the hydrocarbon value chain from refining to retail. This partnership will see Gulf’s entire automotive product range, including lubricants for two-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and agriculture-related vehicles, being made available across Nayara Energy’s extensive network of 6500+ fuel retail outlets nationwide. This strategic alliance is part of a 3-year contract leveraging Nayara Energy’s reach to further strengthen Gulf Oil’s brand presence and product availability to cater to the expanding automotive market, particularly along the country’s rapidly developing highway infrastructure in India.

Under this collaboration, Gulf Oil’s AdBlue - a high-quality diesel exhaust fluid that reduces harmful emissions - will be the exclusive AdBlue product retailed across Nayara's network, along with offering a specialized range of two-wheeler batteries, expanding both companies' portfolios in a growing sector. Gulf already has an established distribution network through depots and various other touchpoints for AdBlue, and this partnership further enhances that reach. Gulf and Nayara Energy are jointly committed towards bringing world-class, reliable automotive products to a broader audience across urban and rural regions.



Gulf Oil, with a legacy spanning more than a century, operates in over 100 countries and runs 20 blending plants globally. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facilities in Silvassa and Chennai have a combined capacity of 332,000 KL for lubricants and AdBlue®, enabling the company to maintain its position as a global leader. Gulf’s consistent focus on quality and premiumisation makes the brand a preferred choice for 40+ OEMs as well as customers across 80000+ touchpoints and 10000+Gulf Bike Stops and Car Stops.



Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., expressed optimism about this collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Nayara Energy is a significant step forward in expanding Gulf’s presence across India’s highways and fuel stations. As a globally recognized brand, Gulf has consistently set benchmarks in delivering high-quality and innovative automotive solutions. Our partnerships with iconic global and domestic brands like Manchester United, McLaren, MS Dhoni, and Chennai Super Kings have cemented our position as a trusted name worldwide. With the support of Nayara’s vast network and expertise in fuel retailing, we are well-positioned to serve a wide range of consumers with high-quality, dependable automotive solutions. This collaboration underscores the growing demand for quality automotive products and lubricants owing to the burgeoning infrastructure growth and both Gulf’s and Nayara Energy’s commitment to making our products accessible, ensuring that our customers receive quality lubrication solutions wherever they are in India.”



Also commenting on the association Madhur Taneja, Chief Marketing Officer, Nayara Energy, stated; “At Nayara Energy, we believe that customer centricity is at the core of creating a distinctive service experience across our expansive retail network. This latest tie-up with Gulf Oil is another affirmative step to enhance our range of automotive product offerings that enable in delivering high quality performance for motorists. Together, these two power brands can leverage synergies that will enable in amplifying reach and ensure ease of availability of premium product experience for consumers across rapidly growing tier 2,3 markets and prominent highways. Lubes are an essential category in our NFR (Non-Fuel Retail) offerings and our commitment to grow this category is visible from the Quick Lube Change Bays we have incorporated in our Retail Outlet. These Quick Lube Change bays are equipped with advanced machinery that enables lube change in less than 5 minutes and this service is provided Free of charge at our outlets.”



As the highway retail landscape in India rapidly evolves with the construction of world-class highways, private sector players are becoming essential to fuel retailing. India’s highway market, bolstered by the Golden Quadrilateral Project, represents an untapped potential for fuel and automotive retail. This has also accelerated growth in the number of commercial vehicles (CVs) and two-wheelers on the road. Currently, India has over 91,000+ fuel retail stations, with Nayara Energy being the largest private player, serving motorists across the country. The collaboration between Gulf Oil and Nayara Energy will enable both the brands to tap into this growing market potential, particularly in the booming highway segment that serves both commercial and personal vehicles.



In addition to product distribution, Gulf and Nayara Energy will undertake joint activities to promote the business and have marketing activations at Nayara Energy’s fuel stations. This partnership not only reflects Gulf’s strategic move to penetrate deeper into the Indian market but also aligns with both brands’ shared vision of addressing the needs of consumers through accessible, high-quality automotive products.







