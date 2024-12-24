Crypto Market Predictions For 2025 Revealed

(MENAFN- B2Press) As 2024 comes to a close, expectations for the in 2025 are beginning to take shape. A report forecasting that spot ETFs will receive more attention in 2025 than this year, and that the number of countries owning will double, made waves last week.

As 2024 draws to an end, predictions regarding the future of assets and the market, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, are emerging. A report published by Bitwise, a crypto asset manager, set the target price for Bitcoin at $200,000, while also stating that will reach $7,000, surpassing its all-time high. The report presents an optimistic outlook for the future of current trends in the crypto market, ranging from stablecoins to the tokenization of real-world assets.

Kafkas Sönmez, CEO of Gate, shared his thoughts on the matter: "The optimism that has been ongoing since the beginning of November is also reflected in the 2025 expectations. The report predicted that MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin investor, would be included in the Nasdaq-100 index. Before the year ends, this prediction came true, and MicroStrategy, trading under the MSTR ticker, will be included in the Nasdaq-100 index on December 23, which tracks the largest non-financial companies. The series of positive developments brings the optimistic expectations closer to reality."

Exchange-Traded Funds Will Attract More Interest

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which were approved and began trading in January 2024, have managed to exceed expectations, ranging from $5 billion to $15 billion. The report for 2025 predicts that spot Bitcoin ETFs will behave like gold ETFs, with demand strengthening over the years.

Kafkas Sönmez, CEO of Gate, mentioned that asset managers working at renowned traditional financial institutions are just beginning to receive permission to recommend these new investment vehicles.“Since Donald Trump's election as president, Bitcoin and Ethereum-based investment instruments have gained even more legitimacy in the eyes of traditional investors, and expectations are high. The performance of the Ethereum ETF over the past 16 days justifies these expectations. Spot Ethereum ETFs have received less demand compared to Bitcoin, but in the past 16 days, it is known that BlackRock's Ethereum ETF attracted $1.5 billion in fresh capital. Many traditional investors have added cryptocurrencies to their portfolios in small amounts. Those looking to capitalize on this rise may increase their crypto allocations through exchange-traded products. Moreover, the report predicts that the number of countries owning crypto assets will also double,” he stated.

The IPO Market Will Heat Up

The 2025 Crypto Predictions report also anticipates an increase in IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) of crypto-focused companies in the US, with at least five stablecoin issuers, US-based exchanges, and crypto analytics companies expected to go public this year. Kafkas Sönmez pointed out that the biggest obstacle these companies have faced so far has been regulatory uncertainty regarding the crypto market in the US. "Donald Trump recently did not fail to mention Bitcoin when he rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange. He appointed a special person to oversee crypto and AI policies at the White House. He surrounded himself with a team of advisors from the technology and crypto ecosystem, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley. From day one, Donald Trump has promised a legal framework for crypto companies, and most of them have gained support. This will increase the intersection of the two worlds of finance – traditional markets and the crypto asset market,” he said.

“Global Crypto Optimism is Beneficial for Türkiye”

Kafkas Sönmez, CEO of Gate, emphasized that the trend in the US will contribute to the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. He concluded his comments by saying: "Optimistic market conditions are also creating a positive outlook for Türkiye, which is a leader in cryptocurrency adoption in the Middle East and North Africa region. In fact, our Capital Markets Board recently pointed to January 2025 for the second round of regulations and has begun blocking access to unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges as prescribed by the law.

At Gate, we are preparing for 2025, a year in which crypto will be one of the major drivers of global markets. While we continue with our licensing process, we are also improving the cryptocurrency trading experience for our users by staying updated on current market trends and listing popular crypto assets on time. We share these insights both through our digital channels and at our Crypto Tour events, the last of which will take place in Bursa this year. We are continuously running reward pool events to encourage more people to participate in the cryptocurrency market and foster its democratization. At Gate, we are ready for all the opportunities the new year will bring, with our global vision and local approach."



