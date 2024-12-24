Azerbaijani National Team Coach Attends International Course

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Siyana Vasileva and representative of in this discipline of the International Gymnastics Federation, participated in the Egyptian capital Cairo as an expert, Azernews reports.

She acted as an international expert in a course organized for rhythmic gymnastics coaches.

The visit took place at the invitation of the Egyptian Gymnastics Federation.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.