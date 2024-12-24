Azerbaijani National Team Coach Attends International Course
Date
12/24/2024 8:07:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team
Siyana Vasileva and representative of athletes in this discipline
of the International Gymnastics Federation, participated in the
Egyptian capital Cairo as an expert, Azernews
reports.
She acted as an international expert in a course organized for
rhythmic gymnastics coaches.
The visit took place at the invitation of the Egyptian
Gymnastics Federation.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
go unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
