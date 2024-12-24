Delhi Comes Alive With 'Voice Of Colors' Artist Camp 2024 By Sahitya Kala Parishad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 23, 2024: Delhi is once again set to witness a vibrant celebration of artistic expression. Sahitya Kala Parishad, of NCT Delhi, has unveiled the third edition of the prestigious 'Voice of Colors' artist camp.



This exclusive residential camp is happening at the serene Zorba The Buddha, Tropical Ghitorni, New Delhi, from December 23 to 27, 2024 This artist camp is a residential camp bringing together some of India's most celebrated artists to collaborate, create, and exchange ideas in an intimate setting.



Shri Saurabh Bharadwaj, Hon'ble Minister of Art, Culture & Languages, said, "The 'Voice of Colors' artist camp is a celebration of creativity and cultural diversity, providing a platform for artists to craft unique masterpieces that resonate deeply with viewers. Such events not only inspire art enthusiasts to embrace and promote artistic expression but also ignite a passion in the younger generation to carry forward this legacy of creativity. Let us continue to encourage our artists and ensure that art remains a beacon of inspiration for all."



Curated by Vineet Paliwal, Programme Officer at Sahitya Kala Parishad, the camp features an illustrious lineup of artists, including Bharti Verma, Kavita Nayar, Jagdish Chander, Farhad Hussain, Shabir Hussain Santosh, Tejinder Kanda, Vidhyasagar Upadhyay, and Vandana Rakesh.



Over the course of five days, these talented individuals will craft artworks that beautifully reflect the diverse facets of art and culture against the tranquil backdrop of Zorba The Buddha. Art enthusiasts can look forward to an exhibition following the event, showcasing the breathtaking artworks created during this immersive experience.



