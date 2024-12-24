Ministry Of Labour Updates Complaints And Disputes Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Labour has introduced significant updates to the Unified Complaints and Disputes Platform, extending its services to include services for employers.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry's continuous efforts to enhance and modernise its services, further improving the labour environment within the country.



The latest updates allow private sector employers to file complaints against establishment workers, employers to lodge complaints against domestic workers, and both individuals and establishments to submit complaints against recruitment agencies registered with the Ministry of Labour.



Through the platform, private sector employers can now register complaints against workers under their employment.



Access is facilitated via the National Authentication System (NAS) using the employers smart card or that of their authorised representative, with the option to log in as an establishment.

The platform also provides employers with the ability to track and review complaints they have filed, as well as monitor any complaints submitted by workers against them.



The service for complaints against domestic workers allows employers to register grievances against domestic workers under their sponsorship.

Additionally, employers can review and access a comprehensive record of all complaints they have filed or those lodged against them.



The updates also enable both individuals and establishments to file complaints against recruitment agencies registered with the Ministry of Labour.

This service is accessible through the platform, by logging in with the appropriate credentials.