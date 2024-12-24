UNHCR: 400 Sudanese Refugees Enter Libya Daily

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday reported that around 400 Sudanese refugees are crossing into Libya through Al-Kufra every day in search of safety due TO the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

The crisis has displaced more than 8.4 million people internally and forced 3.1 million to flee to neighboring countries including 210,000 in Libya, UNHCR said in a statement issued from Geneva, confirming its continued support for refugees and for local authorities in Al-Kufra by providing care, essential services and documentation to improve freedom of movement.

The UN agency highlighted significant challenges including food prices in Al-Kufra that are 19 percent higher than the national average due to disrupted supply chains and fuel shortages.

UNHCR Libya Representative Aseer Al-Madaien praised local efforts and called for increased international support.

According to the statement, UNHCR is leading the interagency response to the Sudanese crisis in Libya. As part of that response UNHCR is seeking USD 22 million to respond to the estimated needs of 449,000 refugees and host communities by the end of 2025. (end)

imk







MENAFN24122024000071011013ID1109027246