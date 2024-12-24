Bangladesh demands India to deport ousted Premier
12/24/2024 7:12:50 AM
(MENAFN) Bangladesh's interim government has formally requested that India extradite former Prime Minister sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 following her ousting during mass protests. The request follows comments by Nobel laureate and interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who referred to Hasina's presence in India as a "problem" for Dhaka and pledged to address it with New Delhi.
The Bangladeshi government sent a diplomatic message (note verbale) to India, asking for Hasina’s return for legal proceedings. This comes after arrest warrants were issued by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka, accusing Hasina and her associates of “crimes against humanity and genocide.”
While India confirmed receiving the request, no official comment has been made yet. The diplomatic communication follows a visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bangladesh, where he held discussions with Yunus and others on bilateral issues. Hasina has made statements from India accusing the interim government of genocide against minorities in Bangladesh. Relations between the two countries have been strained since her departure. Yunus has suggested that elections may be delayed until late 2025 or early 2026, fueling concerns over the restoration of democracy.
