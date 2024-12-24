Fountain Square Transforms Into Winter Fairy Tale

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The charity fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" is back at Fountain Square!

On December 16, the grand opening of the "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" charity fair took place, Azernews reports.

The fair will be open every day until January 15, 2025, from 11:00 to 23:00. As always, entrance to the fair is free.

Since 2013, Nargis Fund has organized the "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" charity fair each year before the New Year to bring hope to families that apply to the fund from various corners of Azerbaijan.

As in previous years, the financial support from sponsors and the funds collected from renting the houses set up at the fair are used to cover the treatment and surgery costs of children suffering from various illnesses. Every year, the underage residents of orphanages, children's homes, shelters, and various social services institutions are honoured guests at the fair.

Detailed information about the financial report and results of each fair is shared on Nargis Fund's official website and its social media accounts.

The official partners of the event are the Baku City Executive Authority, "Azərişıq," Baku Improvement Service, the Azerbaijan State Advertising Agency, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), E-point, Strafor Cutting, and Hazır Cavab.

The charity fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" is held with the invaluable support of sponsors Pasha Holding, Azercell, Coca-Cola, Birbank, R Group Holding, Haribo, Ozmo, Tess, Lays, Nesquik, Pampers, Eatme, Chocolatier, Vyana Chocolate House, Xırta-Xırt, Corndogs, and Atabey Çiğköfte companies.

The charity fair features 64 large and 20 small houses, 3 two-story restaurants, a play area, a photo zone, a 4D cinema, a fear room, a maze room, small stalls, various thematic corners, a Santa house, and a large New Year's tree. Two large monitors installed in the fair area display detailed information about the fair and its map.

Visitors to the fair can acquire exclusive souvenirs and gifts, discover unique flavours from the West and East at reasonable prices, visit thematic corners, warm up with hot drinks on cold winter days, play various games, take photos, and feel like they are in a real winter fairy tale with their loved ones. Many surprises, events, and themed days await everyone here.

Dear residents of Baku and guests of our city, we invite you all to come to the fair and discover the magic of the New Year together!

Though the weather is cold, may our hearts always be warm!

Photo Credits: Samir Abbasli