(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials are increasingly optimistic that the conflict with Russia may be resolved by 2025, according to a senior member of President Zelensky's speaking to the Washington Post. This shift in perspective is largely attributed to US President-elect Donald Trump's public discussions of a potential settlement. had promised during his campaign to end the conflict quickly, although he now acknowledges that this might take longer. While details of his plan remain unclear, it is expected that Trump will use US military aid as leverage to pressure Zelensky into negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Since the conflict began in 2022, Zelensky has rejected any compromise with Russia, insisting on the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 borders by force, including control over Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea. He also pushed for a peace formula that would require Russia to make reparations, surrender officials to war crimes tribunals, and agree to territorial changes. Moscow, however, has firmly rejected these terms.



Recently, however, Zelensky has softened his stance, shifting from calls for “victory” to seeking a “just peace” with security guarantees, including NATO membership, while leaving the status of the disputed regions undecided. Moscow insists that any peace agreement must begin with Ukraine ceasing military operations and acknowledging its lost territories.



After meeting Zelensky in Paris, Trump claimed the Ukrainian leader was open to negotiations, but Zelensky denied this, saying the conflict could not end merely with a peace agreement. Trump has since suggested that he may reduce military aid to Ukraine after taking office in January, signaling a shift in the US approach. Trump's national security adviser nominee, Mike Waltz, pointed out that the narrative surrounding the conflict is changing, with some questioning the feasibility of Ukraine’s territorial goals, especially regarding Crimea.

