Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to killing of CEO

(MENAFN) Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty to the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson during his arraignment in a New York court on Monday. Mangione is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder as an act of terrorism, which could lead to the death penalty if convicted. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the killing as an act intended to instill terror.



Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued that her client is being unfairly targeted by officials, accusing New York Mayor Eric Adams and of using Mangione as “political fodder.” Thompson was shot dead outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, with bullets and shell casings at the scene bearing words like "deny," "depose," and "delay," which seemed to refer to insurance practices at UnitedHealth.



Mangione was arrested days later in Altona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald's customer recognized him from police images. Police found a gun and suppressor matching the weapon used in the murder. A manifesto linked to Mangione criticized the US healthcare system, fueling public debate about insurance practices and the impact on patients. Some social media reactions have shown sympathy for Mangione's actions.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027147