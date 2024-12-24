Azar Introduces A Fresh Way For Gen Z To Connect And Combat Loneliness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Global for Live Chats: perfect for Today's Social Yapping Trend

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azar , the one-to-one video chat platform connecting millions worldwide, today announces its official launch in the U.S. This debut comes at a pivotal time when the demand for authentic, meaningful connections is higher than ever. With Azar, users can easily meet and chat in real-time with people from around the world, offering a safer and more accessible way to meaningfully interact and foster a sense of belonging.

Building on Global Success

With more than 100 billion matches and 400 million cumulative registrations worldwide, Azar has already transformed how people connect around the world. U.S. consumers can now download the app to meet new people with a single tap -

all from the comfort of their home or favorite spaces.

Azar's algorithm matches users with like-minded people, which allows them to explore based on gender and country, gives them more control over who they chat with, and increases the opportunity for a more personalized connection. And consumers can feel safer doing it. Through proprietary AI technology and real-time moderation, Azar blocks potentially harmful content and allows users to report or block behavior in real-time too.



"We're not just bringing another app to the U.S. market, we're offering a tool for creating real, joyful interactions. In today's world, where loneliness and isolation are growing concerns, Azar stands as a beacon for authentic, fun human connection," said Linda Kim, CEO of Hyperconnect®. "After the incredible growth we've seen globally to date, I'm excited about the role Azar can play in reshaping online connections."

Celebrating the Joy of Human Connection

With its fun and casual interactions, Azar is well-suited to the spontaneous, social nature of 'yapping.' To mark its U.S. debut, Azar is launching the "Let's Yap" campaign to highlight just how easy it is to instantly connect. Featuring comedian and "expert yapper" Matt Rife, known for his quick wit and relatable humor, Matt will help encourage Gen Z Americans to embrace Azar as the perfect place to enjoy their favorite pastime: yapping.

"It's no surprise I love to yap with strangers-it's literally my job," said Matt Rife, comedian and Azar partner. "The magic of these conversations, whether on stage or in real life, keeps me going. That same energy happens on Azar every day, and I'm excited to celebrate that through this campaign. Heading into the new year, I'll be traveling across the U.S., sharing stories, yapping about life, and showing people how much fun Azar can bring to their day. Who couldn't use a little more fun?"

A New Way to Connect

The U.S. joins the 188 other already active countries yapping on Azar every day with 9.5M Monthly Active Users globally. Supporting 18 different languages, Azar's true value lies in its ability to provide users with opportunities for real cultural exchange, natural connections, and lasting relationships. Azar will continue to roll out unique features and offerings to its users in the U.S. and around the globe. Look out for more from Azar in 2025, and join in on the fun today by downloading the app via the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About Hyperconnect ®

Hyperconnect®, headquartered in South Korea, is a global video streaming platform company founded in 2014, with world-class skills in video communication and AI. Hyperconnect®'s flagship service, "Azar", is a leading global video messaging service offered in 18 languages worldwide. Hyperconnect® is part of Match Group, a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Azar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED