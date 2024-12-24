Hawksoft Named An Oregon Top Workplace For 10Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This year HawkSoft was also recognized on Insurance Business America's list of Top Insurance Employers for 2024 , a national list specific to the insurance industry. Both lists recognize employers that create a positive workplace environment and employee culture, based on ratings from independently administered surveys to employees.

HawkSoft credits its high employee satisfaction rates to the company's commitment to its deep-rooted core values, its private ownership model that allows employees and customers to remain at the forefront, and its family-like atmosphere that has endured as the company has grown over nearly 30 years. "We consider our employees as part of the HawkSoft family," says co-founder and CEO Paul Hawkins. "When we hire, we look for team members who exemplify our core values and will contribute to the friendly, collaborative environment we've worked so hard to maintain over the years." See Paul Hawkins discuss HawkSoft's core values

to learn more.

HawkSoft's customers agree that the company is known for having some of the most friendly and helpful staff in the industry. "Relationships matter," says agent Mike Salisbury of Reno Agency. "The people connected to HawkSoft are all first class. If you're looking for a management system...my advice? It's not the technology, it's the people."

The company prides itself on listening to its employees. For example, HawkSoft did not return to an in-office model after the COVID-19 pandemic like many other companies, opting instead to embrace the fully remote work model based on feedback from employees. HawkSoft now has employees in over 30 different states, as well as several contract workers in other countries, and continues to expand its geographic borders in order to find the best talent.

"We're honored to have been recognized as a Top Oregon Workplace for a full decade," says Hawkins, "and to start to be recognized in national awards as we continue to grow. We owe our success to the dedication and passion of our employees. I'm grateful to each and every one of them, who not only make HawkSoft successful, but make it a welcoming place for people to build lifelong relationships and career destinations."

