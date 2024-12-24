Cryoport LNG To Showcase Mobile LNG Solutions At Microgrid Knowledge Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hacioglu will presentBridging the Gap: Leveraging Mobile Regasification for Microgrid Flexibilityas part of a session on innovative fuels and technologies for microgrid flexibility. The presentation will highlight CryoPort LNG's patent-pending Mobile Storage & Regasification Unit (MSRU), which provides a flexible, environmentally conscious fueling solution for off-grid power generation.

"As the energy landscape evolves, microgrids play an increasingly vital role in providing reliable, sustainable power," said Hacioglu. "Our mobile LNG technology offers a unique solution for microgrid operators seeking to reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining operational flexibility."

The session will explore how innovative LNG solutions can support microgrid operations through mobile, scalable infrastructure that combines the environmental benefits of natural gas with operational efficiency.

About CryoPort LNG

CryoPort LNG provides innovative mobile LNG storage and regasification solutions for off-grid power generation and thermal energy consumption markets. The company's patent-pending MSRU technology delivers a fully mobile, modular platform that enables quick deployment and efficient operation while reducing environmental impact.

