Documentary In Footsteps Of Noah Premiered In Baku

The International Mugham Center has screened a documentary "In
the Footsteps of Noah", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews
reports.
The documentary was filmed in Nakhchivan by famous Swedish
photographer and director Mikael Silkeberg.
The bright memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the
martyrs was first honoured with a minute of silence at the
event.
Furthermore, People's Artist Gulyanag Mammadova performed a
composition "Nakhchivan Shikyastasi".
Opening the event, the Head of the Permanent Representation of
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov
informed about the documentary film and called the celebration of
the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the
national level a great cultural event, noted that the film is a
valuable example of art reflecting the richness and antiquity of
the history of Nakhchivan, brought to attention that the
preservation of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan has always been one
of the priority areas of state policy.
"The views of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev on culture and
history have always guided us. Thanks to these values, our culture
has always been in the spotlight of President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and developed. The
words of President Ilham Aliyev "The protection of our cultural
heritage is an important component of our national identity and
state independence" once again emphasize the importance of the work
we are doing in the field of history and culture," the official
said
Bakhtiyar Asgarov expressed his deep gratitude to President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
for such attention and care.
Speaking about the process of creating the film, a
Representative of the National Commission of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for UNESCO Mustafa Shabanov stressed the importance of
this work from the point of view of Azerbaijani culture and
history.
The director of the film Mikael Silkeberg underlined the
importance of studying world history, and the significance of the
ancient history of the Nakhchivan land in this regard. He pointed
out that Nakhchivan is very important in world history from the
point of view of its antiquity.
"The creation of this film was very important for me, and
therefore I express my deep gratitude to UNESCO and the leadership
of Azerbaijan for their support in this work," he added.
Foreign and local guests, including scientists and cultural
figures, attended the film screening. The documentary aroused great
interest among viewers.
