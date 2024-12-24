Documentary In Footsteps Of Noah Premiered In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center has screened a documentary "In the Footsteps of Noah", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

The documentary was filmed in Nakhchivan by famous Swedish photographer and director Mikael Silkeberg.

The bright memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs was first honoured with a minute of silence at the event.

Furthermore, People's Artist Gulyanag Mammadova performed a composition "Nakhchivan Shikyastasi".

Opening the event, the Head of the Permanent Representation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov informed about the documentary film and called the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the national level a great cultural event, noted that the film is a valuable example of art reflecting the richness and antiquity of the history of Nakhchivan, brought to attention that the preservation of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan has always been one of the priority areas of state policy.

"The views of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev on culture and history have always guided us. Thanks to these values, our culture has always been in the spotlight of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and developed. The words of President Ilham Aliyev "The protection of our cultural heritage is an important component of our national identity and state independence" once again emphasize the importance of the work we are doing in the field of history and culture," the official said

Bakhtiyar Asgarov expressed his deep gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for such attention and care.

Speaking about the process of creating the film, a Representative of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Mustafa Shabanov stressed the importance of this work from the point of view of Azerbaijani culture and history.

The director of the film Mikael Silkeberg underlined the importance of studying world history, and the significance of the ancient history of the Nakhchivan land in this regard. He pointed out that Nakhchivan is very important in world history from the point of view of its antiquity.

"The creation of this film was very important for me, and therefore I express my deep gratitude to UNESCO and the leadership of Azerbaijan for their support in this work," he added.

Foreign and local guests, including scientists and cultural figures, attended the film screening. The documentary aroused great interest among viewers.