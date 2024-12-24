LOFTER GROUP Awarded 12 Honors At Propertyguru Asia Property Awards, Recognized As Best Boutique Developer (Hong Kong And Macau)

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 -('' or 'the Group'), a Hong Kong-based property developer, is thrilled to announce its recognition at the recently concluded 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. The Group has been honored with the Best Boutique Developer (Hong Kong and Macau), while ', the new residential development of the Group located in Prince Edward, has been recognized with the Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia). Together with the project atin West Kowloon, the Group has won a remarkable total of 12 awards.Leveraging exemplary performance in innovative architectural design and distinctive landscape design, both 'UPPER PRINCE' and the project at 2C Boundary Street have been honored with multiple awards across several categories, including architectural design, landscape design, and interior design for Hong Kong and Macau. As these significant projects are expected for completion next year, alongside the residential development '' in Mong Kok, the Grade A commercial project '' in West Kowloon, and the contemporary industrial project ',' are poised to generate substantial synergistic effects. Collectively, these initiatives are anticipated to rejuvenate the area and transform its overall aesthetic, fostering a vibrant and dynamic environment.said, 'we are deeply honored to receive multiple accolades at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards for the recognition of our group's projects. This is an affirmation of the professionalism and dedication to the excellence exhibited by our team. As a local property developer, we are committed to providing high-quality residential projects for the public, while actively preserving the existing cultural heritage and seamlessly integrating into our innovative architectural designs.We aim to showcase not only the meticulous craftmanship and distinctive advantages of our projects, but also our contribution to the preservation of cultural heritage, thereby achieving sustainable development. 'List of awards received by the Group is as follows:Click here to download HD photos.Hashtag: #LOFTERGroup #???? #UPPERPRINCE #PropertyGuru #AsiaPropertyAwards

LOFTER GROUP

Founded in 2012, LOFTER GROUP is a property developer based in Hong Kong. It is principally engaged in developing exceptional and high-quality residential, commercial, retail, and industrial properties. Leverage on its extensive experience, the Group is actively exploring a variety of opportunities for developing urban renewal projects across core districts of Hong Kong, with key focus on Grade A Commercial and Luxury Residential Projects. The Group vows to accommodate the needs of a diverse market and dynamic social policies, while maintaining a good balance between profitability, responsibility, and sustainability.



