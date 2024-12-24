Uruguay’S Economy Set For 3.1% Growth In 2024
Date
12/24/2024 3:18:15 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's Economy is set for steady growth in 2024, with analysts raising their forecast to 3.10%. This upward revision reflects the country's economic strength amid global uncertainties.
The Banco Central del Uruguay's latest survey reveals increasing optimism among financial experts. Even the most conservative estimates project a robust 2.90% GDP expansion. These figures underscore Uruguay's economic stability and growth potential.
The country's economic performance in 2024 has already been impressive. A 4.1% year-on-year growth in the third quarter contributed to a 2.9% cumulative increase for the year. This trend suggests Uruguay's economy is on a solid footing.
Looking ahead to 2025, analysts maintain a positive outlook with a projected 2.50% growth rate. This consistency in long-term predictions indicates confidence in Uruguay's economic fundamentals.
Inflation, a key economic indicator, is expected to remain under control. Experts forecast a 5.37% inflation rate for 2024, with a modest 0.20% increase in December. Uruguay has achieved its lowest inflation rates since 2005, with a 12-month accumulation of 5.03% as of November.
These figures paint a picture of a well-managed economy. Uruguay's steady growth and controlled inflation create a favorable environment for businesses and investors. The country's economic stability stands out in a region often characterized by volatility.
Uruguay's economic narrative is one of prudent management and resilience. As neighboring countries grapple with economic challenges, Uruguay's stable trajectory offers a compelling case for investment and economic partnership in Latin America.
Uruguay's Economy Set for 3.1% Growth in 2024
MENAFN24122024007421016031ID1109026235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.