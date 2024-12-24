Uruguay’S Economy Set For 3.1% Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's is set for steady growth in 2024, with analysts raising their forecast to 3.10%. This upward revision reflects the country's economic strength amid global uncertainties.



The Banco Central del Uruguay's latest survey reveals increasing optimism among experts. Even the most conservative estimates project a robust 2.90% expansion. These figures underscore Uruguay's economic stability and growth potential.



The country's economic performance in 2024 has already been impressive. A 4.1% year-on-year growth in the third quarter contributed to a 2.9% cumulative increase for the year. This trend suggests Uruguay's economy is on a solid footing.



Looking ahead to 2025, analysts maintain a positive outlook with a projected 2.50% growth rate. This consistency in long-term predictions indicates confidence in Uruguay's economic fundamentals.







Inflation, a key economic indicator, is expected to remain under control. Experts forecast a 5.37% inflation rate for 2024, with a modest 0.20% increase in December. Uruguay has achieved its lowest inflation rates since 2005, with a 12-month accumulation of 5.03% as of November.



These figures paint a picture of a well-managed economy. Uruguay's steady growth and controlled inflation create a favorable environment for businesses and investors. The country's economic stability stands out in a region often characterized by volatility.



Uruguay's economic narrative is one of prudent management and resilience. As neighboring countries grapple with economic challenges, Uruguay's stable trajectory offers a compelling case for investment and economic partnership in Latin America.



