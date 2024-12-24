Explosion In Balıkesir Factory Leaves 12 Dead And 3 Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In Turkiye, 12 people lost their lives and 3 were due to an explosion at a factory producing explosives in the Karesi district of Balıkesir, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

The explosion occurred in the production section of the factory at around 08:30, causing significant damage. Numerous fire departments and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu confirmed that 12 people had died and 3 others were injured in the blast. The injured were transported to the hospital for treatment following immediate medical intervention.