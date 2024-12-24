Explosion In Balıkesir Factory Leaves 12 Dead And 3 Injured
Date
12/24/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In Turkiye, 12 people lost their lives and 3 were injured due to
an explosion at a factory producing explosives in the Karesi
district of Balıkesir, Azernews reports citing
Turkish media.
The explosion occurred in the production section of the factory
at around 08:30, causing significant damage. Numerous fire
departments and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.
Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu confirmed that 12 people had
died and 3 others were injured in the blast. The injured were
transported to the hospital for treatment following immediate
medical intervention.
