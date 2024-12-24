Polio Cases In Pakistan Reach 65 This Year

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Another polio case has emerged in Pakistan, raising the total count for 2024 to 65 cases , according to officials.



The most recent case involves a 1.5-year-old child from Qilla Abdullah district in Balochistan, bringing the province's total to 27 cases this year.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh: 18 cases each. Punjab and Islamabad: 1 case each.

Previously, on December 19, a polio case was reported from Jacobabad , following four cases on December 13 from Jacobabad, Sukkur, DI Khan, and Tank.

The country is witnessing a surge in Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) cases, with 65 cases reported in 2024 so far.

A recent statement by the Ministry of Health revealed a critical issue:

60% of the affected children had not received routine immunizations, contributing to the severity of the disease.

Efforts to combat polio in Pakistan remain critical as health authorities face mounting challenges in ensuring vaccination coverage.