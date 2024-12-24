ICC Felicitates South Indian Film Celebrities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre felicitated various celebrities from Southern Indian Films in ICC premises, recently.

The actors Khushboo Sundar, Sumalatha, Yogi Babu, Vemal, Rockline Venkatesh, Riyaz Khan, Vichu Viswanathan, Ammu Ramachandran, Azhar, T Saravana Kumar and director Muthu Kumar along with fraternity members Bhuvan Selvaraj and Sindhu Dayyalan were felicitated on this occasion. ICC's General Secretary, Mohan Kumar, welcomed the celebrities.

ICC's President AP Manikantan thanked the celebrities for attending the function and appreciated their contribution to Indian culture.

Coordinating Officer of ICC and First Secretary at the Embassy of India, Dr. Vaibhav Tandale felicitated them.

The celebrities thanked the Embassy and ICC officials and underlined the importance of keeping the Indian culture alive as a way of life.

ICC's Managing Committee members, advisory committee members and a large number of representatives from the Indian diaspora were present on this occasion.