First Arab Cybersecurity Ministers meeting takes place in Riyadh

(MENAFN) The first meeting of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers was held in Riyadh on Monday, with Majid Al-Mazid, the governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, representing Saudi Arabia.



The participants included Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League, as well as senior officials and ministers in charge of cybersecurity in the league's member states.



Al-Mazid stressed the Kingdom's dedication to strengthening Arab security through cooperation in the cybersecurity field in his introductory remarks, according to the Saudi Press Agency.



He went on to say that the Saudi initiative that resulted in the council's formation was founded on a goal of promoting collaboration among Arab countries and protecting the region's important interests.



According to Al-Mazid, cybersecurity is crucial for maintaining peace, growth, and wealth throughout the Arab world in addition to being a cornerstone of national security.



“The Arab leaders’ support for the establishment of this council is a clear affirmation of the importance of cybersecurity in creating a secure and prosperous future for our countries,” he stated.



