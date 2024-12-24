No Russian Missile Carriers Spotted Off Crimea Coast
12/24/2024 2:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has no warships deployed on combat duty in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to an update by the Ukrainian Navy Command as of 6:00 Kyiv time on Tuesday, December 24.
"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the brief statement says.
It is noted that Russia currently keeps eight warships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which three are Kalibr carriers with a total salvo of up to 25 missiles.
During the day, a certain number of commercial vessels crossed the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: two into the Black Sea, moving on toward the Bosphorus Strait, and five into the Sea of Azov, including two that came from the Bosphorus Strait.
As Ukrinform reported, the Lady Fortune vessel under the Turkish flag navigating the Kerch Strait was forced to send a distress signal.
