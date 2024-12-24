Putin’s 'direct line' highlights incoherence and threats

(MENAFN) Senseless ranting and vague threats during Putin's "Direct Line" in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin's annual "Direct Line" event, which includes a large press conference, appears to have set a record for the main character's incompetence -- or maybe crazy. At other times, it would be easy to mock the person for some of his embarrassing moments. The yearly event was formerly dubbed "Putin's stand-up" for a reason.



But today, in the midst of a violent struggle, we see it from a new perspective because the sinister outlines of the Kremlin's plans can be discerned through all the gibberish the Kremlin leader says. Also, the Moscow dictator's mental state and personality type become more understandable. It is vital to highlight that in a personalist dictatorship, only one individual makes ultimate choices.



Actually, an illustration of Putin's inadequacies occurred at the beginning of the conference, when he responded to the topic of how the Russian economy should live, prosper, and grow. Here's what they said:



“When everything’s calm, routine, and stable, we get bored. It’s stagnation. We want things to go down. As soon as things to start to go down, when suff flits by your temples, like seconds and bullets – unfortunately, bullets are flitting now, too – we get scared… ‘Terrible, terrible’. It is terrible. But it’s not ‘terrible, terrible, terrible’. Everything is measured by the economy.”



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109026043