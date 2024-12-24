Watch: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Speaks In Japanese Social Media Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath welcomed a delegation of Japanese officials led by the Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Province Kotaro Nagasaki on Monday. The UP CM began his opening remark in Japanese to welcome the delegation. The warm gesture has won significant praise online.

| PM Modi binding world in thread of peace, says Yogi Adityanath

The of UP CM speaking Japanese has gone on social media.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as a state of“Unlimited Potential”, Yogi Adityanath said that the state is willing to cooperate with Japanese companies to open opportunities of economic cooperation.

“The state government is keen to cooperate with Japanese companies. Japan also provided great support as a partner country for the Global Investors Summit-2023,” said Adityanath.

"The roots of strategic, cultural and global cooperation have been connected between the two countries for more than a millennium. Today, when many countries of the world are at war, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is binding the world in the thread of peace, harmony and unity through the message of Lord Buddha ," he added.

Social media reaction to UP CM's Japanese

Several users shared the video of UP CM speaking Japanese and praised him for his attempt.

An MoU was signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and Yamanashi Prefecture (Japan) for industrial cooperation, tourism and vocational education in the presence.

| Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi Adityanath's DNA remarks: 'Get your DNA checked'

UP CM called the MoU a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bolster collaboration with QUAD countries. Highlighting the rich India-Japan ties, UP CM said that bilateral trade between the two countries has been USD 22.854 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Currently, more than 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in India, including seven major firms -- Mitsui Technologies, Honda Motors, Yamaha Motors, Denso, Toyodrunk, Nissin ABC Logistics, Sekisui DLJM Molding -- operating in Uttar Pradesh.

| Will Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' slogan boost BJP in Maha polls?

Adityanath told the Japanese delegation that Uttar Pradesh is getting a new identity as an 'expressway state'. After the construction of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh will have 55 per cent share in the total expressways of the country. At present, five expressways of a total length of 1,130 km are operational, he said.