Protheragen-ING Releases Hundreds Of Apis: Anti-Tumor Apis, Hypoglycemic Apis, Antipsychotic Apis, Bronchiectasis Apis, Antihypertensive Apis

Expanding the Horizon with Advanced Anti-Tumor APIs

Protheragen-ING's new anti-tumor APIs are a quantum leap forward for cancer therapy. Such APIs come in a wide range of types: chemotherapeutic, targeted, immunotherapeutic, hormone therapeutic. The APIs in chemotherapy work by interfering with the cell division mechanism to suppress cancer cell growth. In the meantime, targeted therapies target individual molecules or genes, sparing healthy tissues from collateral damage. The immunotherapy APIs energize the immune system to target cancer cells; hormone therapies target hormone-related cancers by blocking hormones that promote tumour growth. Some of the anti-tumor APIs supplied by Protheragen-ING are: enzalutamide, olaparib, idelalisib, neratinib maleate, ixazomib citrate, bendamustine hydrochloride monohydrate, ponatinib HCL, dasatinib, lenalidomide, afatinib dimaleate, etc.



Dedicated Solutions for Diabetes Management

For diabetes, Protheragen-ING's hypoglycemic APIs are the key to its cure. Its list includes sotagliflozin, ertugliflozin, sitagliptin phosphate, canagliflozin, semaglutide, linagliptin, alogliptin benzoate, metformin hydrochloride, biguanides, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, DPP-4 inhibitors, SGLT2 inhibitors, and GLP-1 receptor agonists. These agents work by various means ranging from increasing insulin sensitivity to promoting urine glucose excretion, in order to safely lower blood sugar levels and promote diabetic patients' outcomes.



Advancements in Mental Health with Antipsychotic APIs

Protheragen-ING's antipsychotic APIs are for the serious conditions of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These APIs are mostly regulators of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which are central to mental stability. These range from conventional drugs such as chlorpromazine and haloperidol, to noveler ones such as aripiprazole. But users are urged to manage risks of sedation and weight gain.



Bronchiectasis APIs for Respiratory Health

In respiratory health, Protheragen-ING brings APIs like umeclidinium bromide and vilanterol trifenatate for bronchiectasis, a chronic disease in which bronchi are widened and mucus is not cleared, which results in infection. Bronchodilators and other medicines whose efficacy in clearing the airways and clearing mucus offers relief to patients suffering from this life-threatening disease are part of the portfolio.



Comprehensive Solutions with Antihypertensive APIs

The cardiovascular care uses antihypertensive APIs to regulate high blood pressure. Protheragen-ING carries the entire line of ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers to beta blockers and calcium channel blockers. These APIs attack hypertension through a range of physiological mechanisms, which results in a dramatic decrease in cardiovascular disease.



“We focus on quality and regulatory compliance and we're fully dedicated to maintaining high standards across all our product lines. With these expanded APIs, we would like to enable pharmaceutical companies all over the world to innovate next-generation therapies for today's evolving health needs,” said the Chief Scientist of Protheragen-ING.



About Protheragen-ING

Currently, Protheragen-ING provides products and services like API products, pharmaceutical excipients, veterinary products, chemical products, intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients services, drug formulation development, drug delivery system development, anti-tumor API, hypoglycemic API, API for parkinson's disease, natural extract, chemical contract manufacturing, and drug analysis services. Not only does this expansion cement Protheragen-ING's position as a global supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients, but also the company's commitment to improving global health through innovation and excellence.

