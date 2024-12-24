US Forces Kill Two IS Operatives In Syria - CENTCOM
WASHINGTON, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said its forces killed two so-called Islamic State (IS) operatives and destroyed weapons in an airstrike in Syria.
CENTCOM, in a press release late Monday, said its forces carried out a precision airstrike in Dayr Az-Zour killing two IS members and wounding another.
"The terrorists were moving a truckload of weapons which were destroyed during the strike. This strike occurred in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian Regime and Russians," said CENTCOM.
It added that the airstrike was part of its ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by "terrorists" to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the "US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond." (end)
