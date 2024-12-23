AGCFF General Assembly To Convene In Kuwait Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Arabian Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF) announced on Monday its ordinary General Assembly meeting will be held on Thursday in Kuwait to discuss the agenda's topics.

In a statement, the federation added that the meeting would also discuss boosting cooperation among the Gulf football federations in a manner that develops football in the region and meets aspirations of Gulf audience.

The country chosen to host the next session of the Gulf cup, Khaleeji 27, will be declared in the gathering, in a move that shows commitment to enhancing joint Gulf action and developing regional championships, it noted.

Kuwait is currently hosting the Gulf football cup, Khaleeji Zain 26, from December 21 until January 3, seeking to cement its position as an outstanding sports event that unifies Gulf nations and develops the game in the region. (end)

mah







MENAFN23122024000071011013ID1109025300