UN Official: Israeli Occupation Continues To Obstruct Humanitarians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Israeli continues to prevent humanitarian workers from reaching those in need in Gaza Strip, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said Monday.

In a press statement, Fletcher said more than 100 requests to access northern Gaza have been rejected since October 6.

Fletcher added that Gaza now has become "the most dangerous place to provide humanitarian aid, in a year that has seen the highest number of humanitarian workers killed on record."

Fletcher said that as a result, "it has become almost impossible to deliver even a fraction of the assistance required" despite the enormous humanitarian needs.

The UN official pointed to the clear collapse of the rule of law in Gaza now, as armed looting of humanitarian supplies by gangs has become systematic.

Fletcher added that the ongoing violence "means that there is no safe place for civilians in Gaza and schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure have been reduced to rubble."

Fletcher said that the more than two-month blockade of northern Gaza "has raised the specter of famine" while the south of the Strip is extremely crowded "creating appalling living conditions and greater humanitarian needs as winter sets in." (end)

