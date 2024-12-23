Urban Synergy Heralds A Brighter Tomorrow In London's New Year Parade

(MENAFN- Pressat)



Urban Synergy, the award-winning charity supporting young people from under-represented communities, is honoured to represent Lewisham as the borough's chosen charity for 2024/25 at the prestigious London's New Year's Day Parade.

Our float, themed“A Brighter Tomorrow: Powered by Youth and Innovation,” highlights the talents, creativity, and resilience of Lewisham's youth, reflecting Urban Synergy's mission to prepare young people for the careers of tomorrow-particularly in fields driven by education, technology, and innovation.

Supported by Goldsmiths University, Lewisham Youth Theatre, and local artists from Lewisham Arthouse and performers alongside the Queens' Walking Group and the Skaters' Cabal, the float will offer a glimpse into the future through a vibrant display of music, movement, and design.

Leila Thomas (she/her), CEO & Founder of Urban Synergy, and Lewisham Mayoress, said:

“So often we hear about the cost of living crisis, food banks and crime. We'll be kick starting 2025 by celebrating young people in urban areas and their mentors, role models and our corporate supporters who are creating safer, happier communities. We are proud to represent Lewisham on such a prestigious platform.”

Brenda Dacres (she/her), The Mayor of Lewisham, said:

“Urban Synergy was named my Mayoral Charity for 2024 earlier this July, and I couldn't be prouder to support such an incredible organisation. They are an award-winning youth empowerment charity that has already transformed the lives of over 30,000 young people aged between nine and 24.

“Urban Synergy inspires, guides, and empowers young minds, connecting them with mentorship, role models, and opportunities that open doors to dreams they might never have imagined. Their work is about lighting a spark of possibility in every young person they touch, building confidence, ambition, and a brighter future for the next generation.”

Bilvilyn Asamoah (she/her), Lewisham Young Mayor, said:“As young Mayor, attending this parade is an opportunity to connect with our community and showcase our vibrant culture. I represent the voices of our young and I'm excited to highlight the importance of unity as we step into a new year together.”

Victoria Shaskan (she/her), CEO of Lewisham Youth Theatre, said:

“Lewisham Youth Theatre (LYT) uses creativity to widen young people's horizons, build their ambitions, and help them make 'an amazing transformation.' That's why we're thrilled to join Urban Synergy to represent the potential of Lewisham's young people in the London New Year's Day Parade.”

Cllr Jacq Paschoud (she/her), Speaker of Lewisham Council, added:

"It's fantastic that Lewisham has a float in this year's New Year's Day Parade, created by the young people and artists of Lewisham in partnership with Urban Synergy. This highlights the talent of our young people and the community's commitment to celebrating it, while also raising the profile of Urban Synergy, this year's Mayor's Charity, to audiences in London and beyond."

Thank you brilliant ones

Our thanks go to the artists of Goldsmith University artists for float design and build, and SQS Limited for donating their lorry for the parade.

"SQS are a consistently generous supporter of our charity, and we appreciate everything they do for us, from giving young people work experience to being part of our events and a key sponsor throughout the year. Their commitment to diversity and social mobility are inspiring," said Leila Thomas.

"This collaboration is a powerful testament to Lewisham's vibrant community spirit and its commitment to nurturing young talent."

About Urban Synergy

Urban Synergy is a mentoring charity that has supported more than 30,000 young people from underrepresented communities, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to achieve their full potential.



Date: 1st January 2025 Location: Central London

Event Details

For further information, visit .

Press Contact:

...

Urban Synergy Communications

00447711331127

