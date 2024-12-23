Milei’S Move: Eliminating Currency Tax To Boost Competitiveness

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina faces a critical moment as it navigates economic recovery. The government, led by President Javier Milei, has decided to eliminate the "Impuesto País," a 30% tax on foreign currency demand.



This move signals a significant shift towards normalizing the and enhancing access to goods and services for citizens. Milei argues that removing this tax will boost competitiveness, particularly in and international trade.



He believes this change will allow Argentines to enjoy better prices and stimulate economic growth. On the stock market, the S&P Merval index showed mixed results, dropping slightly by 0.2% after a strong week where it gained 4%.



Year-to-date, it has soared over 160%. Analysts like Miguel Boggiano caution that a correction could be on the horizon, suggesting stocks might adjust by 20-30% without disrupting the overall upward trend.



In currency trading, the peso fell by 0.29% to 1,025.5 units per dollar, reflecting ongoing central bank regulation. The central bank successfully purchased $533 million last week to bolster its reserves.







Econométrica noted that the current exchange rate reflects market conditions rather than government intervention. Alternative markets showed the peso trading at higher rates, with informal market transactions dropping slightly amid low activity levels.

Argentina's Economic Outlook

Despite fluctuations, analysts remain optimistic. With the central bank accumulating reserves and country risk stabilizing around 670 units, experts believe recent financial movements do not indicate a major disruption.



Positive indicators such as reduced inflation pressures and potential agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) contribute to market stability. As Argentina approaches Christmas, currency and grain markets will close temporarily, while stock trading will see reduced activity.



Milei's administration's decision to abolish the Impuesto País marks a pivotal step in Argentina's economic journey. This reform aims to foster a more resilient economy while allowing citizens greater freedom in their financial choices.

