Brazilian Market Faces Pressure As Ibovespa Dips Below 121,000 Points
Date
12/23/2024 7:00:35 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 23, the Ibovespa index fell by 1.09%, closing at 120,766.57 points. This drop reflects a broader concern over Brazil's fiscal stability, with the index now down nearly 9% for the year.
Trading volume decreased significantly as investors reacted to the rising dollar, which reached R$ 6.19. financial planner Idean Alves highlighted that fears of fiscal risk and inflation have driven foreign investors away, contributing to a 25% increase in the dollar's value this year.
Hypera (HYPE3) stood out with a notable gain of 4.65% after EMS announced its Acquisition of a 6% stake in the company. Sabesp (SBSP3) also rose by 2.02% following Moody 's reaffirmation of its credit rating.
However, cyclical stocks suffered losses amid rising costs and economic uncertainty. Azul (AZUL4) dropped by 8.24% due to increased fuel prices.
Other companies like CVC (CVCB3), Vivara (VIVA3), and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) also faced declines, with drops of 6.06%, 5.97%, and 4.79%, respectively.
Alves noted that high household debt levels are likely to reduce consumer spending, further impacting these companies' stock prices.
This situation underscores the importance of fiscal responsibility and self-reliance in navigating economic challenges. It is crucial for investors to stay informed about market dynamics and potential risks.
