Is Aritzia's Viral Window 'Trump Dance' Display A Bold Tribute To Trump Or Just Clever Advertising?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aritzia's flagship store in Manhattan's 5th Avenue has sparked a debate with its animated window display featuring mannequins doing the so-called“Trump Dance”. The quirky display, located near Tower, has garnered a variety of reactions on social media, with some praising the clever marketing, with some others calling it both contagious and bold.

Social users' reaction

One user, Chris from Florida, visiting New York with his family, couldn't contain his excitement. He remarked,“The Trump dance is more contagious than the flu. People walking by are joining in. You just have to love it!”

Another supportive user's perspective

Another user shared appreciation for the store's nod to the viral campaign trail moves. "This is incredibly smart advertising. Aritzia knows how to capture attention and have a little fun with it," the user said.

Unintentional nod to Trump?

Another comment questioned whether the display was an intentional tribute or simply a coincidence.“Is it a clever marketing move or an unintentional nod to the prez-elect?” asked one social media user, pointing out the timing and location of the store's 5th Avenue setting, right near Trump Tower.

| Trump shows dance moves at Moms for Liberty event, netizens ask this Aritzia's“Trump dance” window display in NYCPositive reinforcement

Some users were visibly delighted, saying the display brought joy to passersby.“The Trump dance that's sweeping the USA and making people happy!” one user wrote, celebrating the lightheartedness of the display. This sentiment was echoed by another user, who said,“It's great to see something fun and positive, especially in NYC!”

| 'Many ways to have a good time': Why Donald Trump loves 1970s hit 'YMCA' Supportive comments on Aritzia's bold move

One comment praised Aritzia's boldness: "5th Avenue is Trump's turf, and they're making a bold statement. This is a tribute to the energy of the president-elect," the user said, expressing admiration for the store's choice of location and timing.

| Black boxer Jon Jones' 'Trump Dance' video goes viral: 'It is now cool to...' Engagement with the display

Social media has also seen reactions from people who participated in mimicking the dance.“Even in NYC, people walking down the street are joining in! The Trump dance is infectious,” one user said, showing that the movement has reached beyond the store window.